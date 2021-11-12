Fifth EU sanctions package against Minsk won’t include economic measures — source

BRUSSELS, November 11. /TASS/. A fifth package of EU sanctions against Minsk won’t include sectoral economic measures but only targeted measures with regards to officials and the representatives of power structures, additionally, a blacklist may be created of "certain airlines that are transporting migrants to Belarus," a source in EU institutions in Brussels told TASS on Thursday.

"Economic sanctions are currently not being considered. The fifth package will include targeted individual measures, and a blacklist of the airlines of third countries shuttling migrants to Belarus may be coordinated," the source said, adding that this discussion would continue on November 15 at a meeting of the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers in Brussels.

On Thursday, Dana Spinant, spokeswoman for the European Commission, confirmed at a briefing in Brussels that the commission is considering the option of blacklisting certain airlines that are transporting migrants to Belarus to be later pushed on to the border with Poland.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland where the migrants have been flocking since the beginning of the year, sharply aggravated on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus and refused to leave the area. Some of them attempted to enter Poland by destroying a barbed-wire fence. EU countries have accused Minsk of the intentional escalation of the crisis and have called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves were to blame for the situation since people were fleeing the war in their homelands because of the West’s actions.