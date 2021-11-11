Troika Plus leaders urge Taliban to cut ties with terrorists

ISLAMABAD, November 11. /TASS/. Envoys of the Troika Plus meeting (Russia, Pakistan, China, and the United States) which was held in Islamabad, urged the Taliban (banned in Russia) to cut ties with all terrorist groups and deprive them of the opportunity to act on Afghan territory, according to a joint statement of the Troika Plus meeting reported on Thursday following the meeting of the group.

The participants of the meeting "condemned in the strongest terms the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to cut ties with all international terrorist groups, dismantle and eliminate them in a decisive manner, and to deny space to any terrorist organization operating inside the country," the document says.

Envoys of the Troika Plus also "reaffirmed their expectation that the Taliban will fulfill their commitment to prevent use of Afghan territory by terrorists against its neighbors, other countries in the region and the rest of the world," the document reads.

Islamabad hosts the Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan. Special representatives from Pakistan, China, Russia and the United States as well as the Taliban delegation are taking part in it.