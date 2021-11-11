About 150 migrants attempt to storm Belarus-Polish border — border guards

WARSAW, November 11. /TASS/. Polish law enforcement officers thwarted an attempt to storm the border by a large group of illegal migrants late on Wednesday evening, Spokeswoman for the Polish border guards service Ewelina Szczepanska reported on Thursday.

"The incident occurred late last night. The situation is very complicated. It constantly comes to attempts to storm the border. [A group of] 150 violent migrants tried to cross the border in the area of Bialowieza this time. They threw branches and stones at our officers, attempted to break the fence with these branches," she said.

"This attempt was prevented. Later some of these people were taken to the forest by the Belarusian law enforcement agencies. The rest made bonfires," Szczepanska informed. According to her, the border guards have been monitoring the development of the situation and expect similar attempts in the coming days. "We don't rule this out. We are ready and will not allow any illegal border crossing," she stated.

Polish border guards thwarted about 33,000 attempts to illegally cross the border in the past year. Most of those trying to enter Poland are Iraqi nationals who want to reach Germany.

On November 8, the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border escalated when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border in the area of the border crossing point in Kuznica. Some of them attempted to enter Poland by destroying a barbed-wire fence. About 800 migrants later set up a tent camp in the area, while according to Polish border guards, about 2,000 to 4,000 migrants have been in close proximity to the country's border trying to enter Poland in groups of several dozen people from time to time.