Kremlin hopes "crazy idea" of sanctions against Aeroflot lives only in bogus stories

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the "crazy idea" of sanctions against the Russian company Aeroflot lives only in bogus stories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Let's all count on the fact that such crazy ideas live only in such bogus stories," he said, speaking of the possibility of imposing sanctions against the Russian airline by the EU.

Earlier, the Polish Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Lukasz Yasina said on the air of the Moscow Echo radio station that the Polish authorities have information about the alleged involvement of Aeroflot in the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. He also confirmed the information that the European Union is considering the possibility of imposing sanctions against the Russian airline. He noted, however, this does not mean that there will be such sanctions.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed EU official, that the European Union is considering the possibility of imposing sanctions against Aeroflot in early December due to the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Aeroflot denied all allegations of its involvement in the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border, noting that it does not operate flights to cities in Iraq and Syria.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko doubted that Brussels would take such a step and said that Brussels should discuss its concerns over the situation on the Belarusian-Lithuanian and Belarusian-Polish border directly with Minsk.

The migrant crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland deteriorated dramatically on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from the Belarusian side and are not leaving the border zone. Some of them have tried to cross into Poland by cutting razor wire fences. The European Union is accusing Minsk of intentionally escalating the crisis and has called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko blamed the situation on Western countries themselves, since it was their actions that had prompted people to flee the war in their homelands. The Western countries’ charges that the migration crisis on the border between Belarus and the European Union is a "hybrid operation" by President Alexander Lukashenko are lies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.