Polish troops, border guards fire shots over migrants’ heads towards Belarus — Lukashenko

MINSK, November 11. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Polish troops and border guards have repeatedly fired shots over migrants’ heads towards Belarusian territory.

"They beat them up and break their ribs in such a way that cannot be seen. These people are all bruised, beaten up and broken. They drop them on the state border. And, what is impermissible, they open fire towards us over their heads," the BelTA news agency quotes Lukashenko as saying at a government meeting on Thursday.

"As a former border guard myself, I can tell you: in the Soviet era, if even a single shot had been fired from the neighboring territory towards us, everything there would have been wiped off the face of the earth. It is a terrible violation," Lukashenko stated.

He said that Polish forces were trying to force migrants into Belarus.

"Over the past day, the Poles tried to drive more than one thousand people into our territory. You know, they catch them there as far away from us as the German border, and, possibly, in Germany, bring them to the border and begin to push them across at different places. However, not a single person managed to get into our territory, though," Lukashenko said.

He said the Polish forces turned on the spotlights and the loudspeakers at nighttime and began to "hound the migrants."