Russian Embassy in Vilnius blasts Lithuanian politicians for border blame game ploy

VILNIUS, November 11. /TASS/. Lithuanian politicians, who are trying to shift the responsibility for the buildup of illegal Asian and African migrants on the border between Lithuania and Belarus, are being disingenuous, the Russian Embassy in Vilnius said in a statement posted Thursday on its website.

"The ridiculous accusations about our country being complicit in the migration crisis on Belarus’ border with Lithuania and Poland touted by several senior Lithuanian politicians are nothing more than a disingenuous attempt to shift the blame onto others," the statement reads.

Recently, some of Lithuania’s high-profile foreign policymakers have repeatedly alleged that the current surge of illegal migration was facilitated by the Belarusian authorities who were carrying out Moscow’s orders. "The responsibility for supporting and joining various intervention efforts that ended up destroying several sovereign Middle Eastern and North African nations, in addition to Afghanistan, rests on Vilnius’ shoulders. It is from those nations that most of the refugees now flocking to Europe are coming from," the embassy pointed out.

Over 4,000 illegal migrants have been arrested on the border between Lithuania and Belarus since the start of the year, which is 50 times as many for all of 2020. Vilnius insists the crisis was instigated by Minsk, calling it a ‘hybrid attack’ against Lithuania in retaliation for the Baltic country having supported the Belarusian opposition.