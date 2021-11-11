Kremlin says troop deployment over migrant crisis on Belarusian border should alarm EU

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The migration crisis on the Belarus-EU border should worry Europe due to the heavy military presence on both sides, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"The mounting tensions on the border, where heavily armed people are present on both sides, I mean the military, is of course a matter of serious concern now for all sound-minded people in Europe,’’ he said.

He said the crisis involves several thousand ‘’absolutely helpless people’’ that want to enter the EU through Poland, knowing that was possible in the past. The people don’t understand why they are being turned back and they don’t want to stay in Belarus, Peskov said.

The migration crisis on the Belarus border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, which has been drawing migrants since the start of the year, sharply worsened on November 8. A few thousand people on the Belarus side approached the Polish border and set up camp. Some of them attempted to cross into Poland by tearing down a barbed-wire fence. Some EU countries accused Minsk of intentional escalation of the crisis and are calling for sanctions. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko put the blame on Western countries, saying their actions prompted these people to flee war in their homeland.