French Foreign Ministry sees no Russian involvement in delivering migrants to EU borders

PARIS, November 11. /TASS/. The available information on the current migration crisis does not make it possible to talk about Russia's involvement in delivering migrants to the European Union's border with Belarus, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune told BFM TV on Thursday.

"As for Russia, we don't have data that would point to its involvement in the matter," he said, adding, however, that quite close ties existed between Russia and Belarus.

The French official noted that the migration crisis had already been discussed by Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin and would also be included in the agenda of a meeting between the foreign and defense ministers of France and Russia, set to take place in Paris on November 12.