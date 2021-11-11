US to maintain anti-Russia sanctions until Ukraine’s integrity restored, says document

WASHINGTON, November 11. /TASS/. The United States intends to maintain sanctions against Russia imposed due to the events over the past years in Ukraine, until restoration of the territorial integrity of the country within its internationally recognized borders, according to the joint US-Ukraine Charter on Strategic Partnership adopted on Wednesday. It was published by the US Department of State following the talks between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington, D.C.

Washington intends to maintain "sanctions against or related to Russia," as well as apply "other relevant measures until restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the document said.

According to the Charter, the United States "does not and will never recognize" Crimea’s reunification with Russia that occurred in 2014.

Moreover, Washington "reaffirms its full support for international efforts, including in the Normandy Format, aimed at negotiating a diplomatic resolution" to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, according to the document.

"The United States supports Ukraine’s right to decide its own future foreign policy course free from outside interference, including with respect to Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO," the Charter said.