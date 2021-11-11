EU states in UN Security Council request meeting on Polish-Belarusian border situation

UN, November 11. /TASS/. Several European countries in the UN Security Council have requested holding on Thursday a meeting on the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border, a source in the UN Security Council told TASS on Thursday.

"France, Ireland and Estonia have requested holding on Thursday a UN Security Council meeting on the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border," he said.

Another source explained that it is planned to discuss the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border in the closed part of the meeting scheduled for Thursday, which is focused on the issues of the elimination of Syrian chemical weapons. Part of planned meetings is traditionally devoted to the closed discussion of relevant issues.

The migration crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where illegal migrants are seeking to cross into EU territory, escalated on November 8. Several thousand migrants have approached the Polish border from Belarus and are refusing to leave the area. EU countries have accused Minsk of deliberately provoking the crisis and called for more sanctions against Belarus. For his part, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Western countries are to blame for these developments because it is precisely their actions that have caused people to flee countries ravaged by wars triggered by the West.