New waves of pandemic possible every 3 months, if people don’t get vaccinated — Gintsburg

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. New waves of the coronavirus pandemic will emerge in Russia every three months, unless as many citizens as possible are vaccinated as soon as possible to reach the level of herd immunity, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry Alexander Gintsburg said in an interview with TASS on his birthday.

"Open the textbook on epidemiology, it is clearly written there: when 70% of the population get vaccinated, it will start to get better. Epidemiology is a science. It has its own laws. So, if it is airborne person-to-person transmission, we should vaccinate 70% or, even better, 80% of the citizens, then the epidemic ceases to be self-sustaining and becomes self-extinguishing. Then, you just maintain the population level and that's it, you win," Gintsburg said.

"You can put everyone into self-isolation again, but if you do not ensure that people get vaccinated in a short time, every three months we will have a new wave [of the pandemics] and count them endlessly - the fifth, tenth, twentieth [wave]," he added.

Gintsburg noted that the coronavirus has not been defeated yet, suggesting that the lack of information and calls for the need for vaccination can be the reason for that.