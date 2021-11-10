Russian, US envoys to discuss Afghanistan on November 15 — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian and US envoys for Afghanistan will hold a meeting in Moscow on November 15, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news conference on Wednesday.

‘’Yes, I can confirm this,’’ she said in response to a question about the meeting.

Russian presidential representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, who’s also director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Department for Asia, will discuss the current situation in the country and compare notes on the key issues of the Afghan agenda with Thomas West, the US State Department’s special representative for Afghanistan, she said.

On Monday, West told reporters during a phone conference that the US needs to cooperate with Russia, Iran, China and other countries to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan. Zakharova described the statement as a ‘’positive signal.’’

The Taliban (banned in Russia) unfolded a major offensive to take control of Afghanistan after the US announced last spring the decision to pull its troops from the country. On August 15, the radicals entered Kabul without resistance while President Ashraf Ghani left the country. On September 6, the Taliban declared they established control over the entire Afghan territory, and on September 7, they announced an interim government, which hasn’t yet been recognized by any other country.