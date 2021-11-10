Russia, US know Austria is ready to provide platform for summit meeting — Foreign Ministry

VIENNA, November 10. /TASS/. Austria is prepared to provide a platform for a likely meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, should they decide to hold a summit. Both sides are aware of Austria’s readiness, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"If Russia and the United States decide to hold a summit, this should be welcomed. It is up to both countries to decide whether to hold such a summit, when and where. Naturally, Austria will be always available as a site for high-level talks of any kind. Both sides know about our readiness," the Austrian Foreign Ministry said, when asked whether Austria was ready to become a venue for a possible summit, if Russia and the United States decided to hold a summit in Vienna.

Earlier, the daily Kommersant quoted sources as saying that Putin and Biden might hold a video conference by the end of this year and a personal meeting early next year. The first Putin-Biden meeting took place in Switzerland in June 2021.

Vienna is a customary venue for Russian-US arms control talks. The Austrian Foreign Ministry earlier said the country was prepared to continue to provide services as a platform for Russian-US talks.