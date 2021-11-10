Accusing Russia of impacting migrant crisis beyond common sense, diplomat says

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The accusations of Polish authorities directed at Russia for influencing the migrant crisis are false and without any common sense, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Solovyev Live YouTube channel on Wednesday.

"What we hear from Warsaw is surprising. This is beyond the limits of both decency and common sense. I am talking both about the accusations of our country and in general on evaluating the situation [with refugees]," she noted.

The diplomat also criticized the remarks of Polish President Andrzej Duda who said the situation on the border was an attack of Belarusian secret services. "What was it, when tens of thousands of people were crossing the Mediterranean, Italy, Greece, Turkey into EU countries? Who was then to blame, who conducted some sort of operation? It is impossible to lie like this without blinking," she said.

The spokeswoman noted that the situation with the refugees is not unique and represents yet another wave of the migration crisis.

On Monday, several thousand migrants approached Poland’s border from the Belarusian side near the border crossing in Kuznitsa. Some of them attempted to take down a barbed-wire fence and the members of Polish security structures used tear gas. After the unsuccessful attempt to cross the border, the migrants set up camp there. According to the estimates of the Polish Border Guard, from 2,000 to 4,000 people who want to enter the EU are currently located in the immediate vicinity of the Polish border, periodically attempting to storm it.