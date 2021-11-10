Belarusian migration authorities act responsibly, Russia sees no risks, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russia is observing the situation on the Belarusian border with neighboring states with increased attention yet does not see any risks to itself since Belarusian migration authorities are adopting a responsible stance, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"Naturally, we are observing what is going on there with increased attention," the Kremlin official said in response to a question as to whether Russia intended to boost the control over the border with Belarus. "Currently, there are no risks. Interaction is underway, the necessary measures are being undertaken. The Belarusian migration authorities are adopting a responsible stance on this," he said.

According to the spokesman, the tension on the Polish-Belarusian and the Lithuanian-Belarusian borders is growing. At the same time, the migrant crisis is caused by the people’s desire to find asylum and a better life in EU countries.

"Indeed, we are deeply concerned, we understand the entire complexity of the situation but here we, of course, think that de facto the problem [is related] with people: several thousand refugees who do not want to stay in Belarus and demand asylum in European countries. They even say that they don’t want to remain in Poland, they want to get onto EU territory. Here, of course, we remember past precedents when Europeans talked of supreme European values in what concerns the protection of such people, the refugees, ensuring their safety and interests proceeding, above all, from humanitarian considerations," Putin’s press secretary noted.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland where the migrants have been flocking since the beginning of the year, sharply aggravated on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus and are not leaving the area. Some of them attempted to enter Poland by destroying a barbed-wire fence. EU countries have accused Minsk of the intentional escalation of the crisis and call for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves were to blame in this situation since people were fleeing the war because of their actions.