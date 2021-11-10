Minsk, Moscow discuss joint reaction to Western pressure, Belarusian top diplomat says

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus work together on developing a joint reaction to sanctions and political pressure by Western countries, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said at a meeting of the boards of the foreign ministries of Russia and Belarus on Wednesday.

"In the conditions of ever-growing sanctions pressure [by the West] that our countries experience, we aim for a consolidated work with our Russian colleagues and mutual support, including the joint reaction to hostile activities with regards to our countries," the Belarusian top diplomat said.

He stated that Moscow and Minsk effectively coordinated their positions on international venues, both global and regional, as well as provide political and information support to each other.