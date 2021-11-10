Border security ensured by 15,000 servicemen, Polish Defense Minister says

WARSAW, November 10. /TASS/. About 15,000 servicemen are currently ensuring security on the Polish-Belarusian border, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told Polskie Radio on Wednesday.

"There are already 15,000 soldiers on the border," he said, adding that it is not excluded that this number may increase. On Tuesday, the defense minister reported 13,000 servicemen helping protect the border.

On Monday, several thousand migrants approached Poland’s border from the Belarusian side near the border crossing in Kuznitsa. Some of them attempted to take down a barbed-wire fence and the members of Polish security structures used tear gas. After the unsuccessful attempt to cross the border, the migrants set up camp there.

According to the estimates of the Polish Border Guard, from 2,000 to 4,000 people who want to enter the EU are currently located in the immediate vicinity of the Polish border, periodically attempting to storm it.

Currently, 20,000 members of security structures - servicemen, border guards and policemen - are ensuring security on the Polish-Belarusian border.