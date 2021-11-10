Belarusian lawmaker suggests revoking citizenship of those calling for sanctions

MINSK, November 10. /TASS/. A prominent Belarusian lawmaker, Oleg Belokonev, suggested stripping of Belarusian citizenship persons who call for foreign sanctions against the country.

"The damage from sanctions which are currently being imposed on the Republic of Belarus in various sectors, including the economy, is fairly serious. The people who call for this, who do not understand what they are doing, must bear responsibility," Belokonev, who chairs the national security commission of the Belarusian parliament’s lower chamber, has told the ONT television.

Commenting on amendments to the country’s Criminal Code, which toughen punishment for those calling for international sanctions against their own country, the lawmaker called for more action.

"I think there will be confiscation of property in the interests of the state, to somehow mitigate the damage done by those people. And, in my opinion, they must be stripped of their citizenship," he added.

The lower chamber of the Belarusian parliament adopted in the second reading on Tuesday a bill making calls for sanctions a criminal offense. It will punishable with a prison term of up to 12 years in prison.