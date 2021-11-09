Pace of coronavirus pandemic slowed down in past week — official

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The pace of the novel coronavirus pandemic has slowed down noticeably in Russia in the past week, Russian chief sanitary official Anna Popova said on Tuesday.

"I would like to note once again that growth rates slowed down significantly in the past week. Four weeks ago, the weekly growth rate was at almost 18%. During the past week, it was 2.1%. This shows that the epidemiological process has started to slow down," the head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said during the a session of the anti-coronavirus Coordination Council at the Russian government.

In her words, the percentage of Moscow and Moscow Region residents in the overall number of those infected has declined noticeably.