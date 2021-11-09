Belarusian diplomat discusses refugee situation at border with int’l organizations

MINSK, November 9. /TASS/. The situation with refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border was the focus of a meeting between a Belarus diplomat and representatives of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Belarusian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, Alexander Olimakh, deputy head of the Belarusian foreign ministry’s multilateral diplomacy department, met with UNHR Representative in Belarus Mulusew Mamo and head of the IOM Office in Belarus Mahym Orazmuhamedova to inform them "about Belarus’ position on the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border."

The situation at the Polish-Belarusian border deteriorated dramatically on Monday, when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border. Some of them tried to tear down the barbed wire fence and break through into Poland. Polish law enforcers used tear gas to stop the migrants.

EU countries accuse Minsk of deliberate escalation of the crisis and call for more sanctions against Belarus. Meanwhile, Lukashenko said that the blame for this situation rests on Western countries because people are fleeing their countries gripped by hostilities provoked by their actions.