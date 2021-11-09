Amsterdam Court of Appeal waiting for action from Russia in Yukos case — spokesperson

THE HAGUE, November 9. /TASS/. The Russian side should initiate proceedings in the Amsterdam Court of Appeal in the Yukos case, where former shareholders of the company seek payment of more than $55 bln from Russia, official spokesperson of the Court Melissa Zijlstra told TASS on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court of the Netherlands earlier reversed the award of the Hague Court of Appeal on the payment to former Yukos shareholders from Russia and ruled to review the case in the Amsterdam Court of Appeal.

"In general the prevailing party will initiate proceedings," Zijlstra said. "There is no formal time limit, but in general it will do so within 12 months. The case will be assigned to a panel of three judges. In principle parties can each submit one written statement," she noted.

"Time limits apply (usually 6 weeks, but extensions may be granted). The parties can thereafter request closing arguments, which are usually granted. After submission of the written statements, and possibly the closing arguments, the Court of Appeal has the option to enter either an interim judgment or a final judgment," the spokesperson added.