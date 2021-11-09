Up to 4,000 migrants staying in Belarus on Polish border, says Polish interior minister

WARSAW, November 9/TASS/. About 1,500 illegal migrants attempted to storm the border from Belarus into Poland on Monday, and 2,000 to 4,000 migrants are currently staying near the border of Belarus with Poland, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski told an emergency meeting of the lower house of the Polish parliament looking into the border situation.

"About 1,500 people tried to storm the border of the Polish state," he said, adding that "these attempts failed."

According to the minister, up to 4,000 migrants are currently staying near the border, while overall there are 15,000 of them in Belarus.

"We control the situation as much as it is possible with such an emotional opponent," he pledged.

On Monday, several thousand migrants approached the Polish border in the area of the border crossing point in Kuznica. Some of them tried to pull apart the razor wire fence. Polish law enforcement officers used teargas on the migrants.