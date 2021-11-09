ICAO Council defers consideration of Ryanair flight investigation until January 2022

TASS, November 9. The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has agreed to postpone consideration of the Ryanair flight incident report until January 2022, mainly due to the volume of information that has been collected, the organization reported on Tuesday.

"The ICAO Council has agreed to defer its consideration of the Ryanair Flight #FR4978 investigation report until its next session, in January 2022, due mainly to the volume of data submitted and additional State clarifications still being required," the ICAO publication states on Twitter.

Originally, the ICAO planned to review the final report over the incident on November 12 if all the necessary information was collected.

On May 23, the Ryanair plane following from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing at Minsk International Airport after a reported bomb threat. A MiG-29 fighter jet alert crew was scrambled to escort the plane. After the landing, the plane was inspected and no bomb was found on board. It was later revealed that among the passengers on that flight was Roman Protasevich wanted by the Belarusian authorities, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which Minsk recognized as an extremist entity. He was detained by law enforcement agents, Russian national Sofia Sapega was also detained together with him.

Following the incident with a Ryanair flight, EU leaders decided to block Belarusian airlines from landing at EU airports and flying over the EU’s territory, also advising European carriers to prohibit their airliners from flying into Belarusian airspace. Over 20 countries closed their airspace to the Belarusian air carrier.