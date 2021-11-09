Putin, Lukashenko discuss situation with refugees at Belarus’ border with EU — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, on Tuesday discussed the situation with refugees at Belarus’ border with Poland and Lithuania, the Kremlin press service said after their telephone conversation.

"The presidents exchanged <…> views on the situation with refugees at the Belarusian-Polish and Belarusian-Lithuanian borders," it said.

The two presidents also discussed a range of bilateral issues following the November 4 meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. "The sides reiterated their commitment to the further development of mutually beneficial integration processes in the spirit of partnership and allied relations," the press service said.

The leaders agreed to continue contacts.

On Monday, several thousand migrants approached the Polish border. Some of them tried to tear down the barbed wire fence and break through into Poland. Polish law enforcers used tear gas to stop the migrants.

More than 30,000 migrants have tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border since the beginning of 2021 and more than 4,000 illegal migrants from Asia and Africa have been detained at the Lithuanian-Belarusian border.