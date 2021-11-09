Coronavirus cases on the rise in 61 Russian regions, says sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases are on the rise in 61 Russian regions, while the number of new daily cases is declining in six regions, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said at a meeting of the government’s Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council on Tuesday.

"Weekly figures make it clear that a strong growth trend persists only in three regions. However, cases are on the rise in 61 regions even though figures aren't high, there have been no radical changes in another 18 regions and a decline has been recorded in six regions," she specified.

According to Popova, a strong downward trend has been reported in St. Petersburg, Moscow, the Nenets Autonomous Region, the Altai, Kalmykia and Chechnya regions.