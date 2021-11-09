Poland's president blames Minsk for migration crisis on Polish-Belarusian border

WARSAW, November 9. /TASS/. Minsk encouraged migrants to storm Poland's border, Polish President Andrzej Duda said at a meeting of the country's National Security Bureau on Tuesday.

According to him, the current developments on the border are "a hybrid action" that Minsk is conducting "against Poland and the European Union." "The groups of migrants that marched towards the Polish border yesterday, judging by video recordings, those hundreds of people were guided by Belarusian agencies who took them off the road to a forest at the last moment so that they could storm the Polish-Belarusian border at a place where there is no border crossing," Duda claimed.

On Monday, several hundred migrants arrived on the Belarusian-Polish border, some of them trying to enter Poland by breaking through a barbed-wire fence, while Polish law enforcement officers used tear gas to repel them. Since the beginning of 2021, over 30,000 migrants have tried to cross the Belarusian-Polish border. Poland declared a state of emergency in regions bordering Belarus, banning entry to outsiders.