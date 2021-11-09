Trilateral agreements on Karabakh being mostly respected — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Moscow can see that the agreements on a complete cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region that were enshrined in a statement by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, are generally being respected, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, which marks the first anniversary of the accords.

"Today, we can see that the agreements enshrined in the November 2, 2020, statement are generally being respected. What is important is that Baku and Yerevan remain committed to the further implementation of and strict compliance with all of its provisions," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that Moscow would fully facilitate efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. "We will contribute in every possible way to normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, support peace initiatives aimed at expanding contacts at all levels on a wide range of issues in order to ensure stability, security and economic development in the South Caucasus," the statement said.

According to the document, Russia plans to work together with its partners to restore all economic and transport ties in the South Caucasus based on the statement that the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted on January 11, 2021.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also highlighted the importance of efforts to ease tensions on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and launch delimitation and demarcation work as soon as possible. "We are ready to provide the necessary advisory assistance," the ministry noted. Besides, Russia believes that "it is vital for the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to continue efforts primarily aimed at achieving social, economic and humanitarian goals the region is facing."

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Russian peacekeepers, deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh based on the November 9, 2020, are significantly contributing to efforts to stabilize the situation in the region and ensure regional security. "Since December 2, 2020, Russian peacekeepers have assisted the return of 122 prisoners of war and detained persons. As many as 105 of them returned to Armenia and another 17 to Azerbaijan." Russian peacekeepers are also actively engaged in the restoration of peaceful life in Nagorno-Karabakh, humanitarian aid is delivered to the region regularly, about 53,000 refugees have returned to their homes.

"We continue working to find prompt solutions to the remaining humanitarian issues, including efforts to free all detained persons, figure out the fate of all those missing and ensure the handover of dead bodies," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.