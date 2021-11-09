Russian Security Council secretary to visit India for multilateral meeting on Afghanistan

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will visit India on November 10, the Security Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

"While in New Delhi, Patrushev will take part in a multilateral meeting of security council secretaries on the situation in Afghanistan," the statement reads.

Indian Ambassador to Moscow Bala Venkatesh Varma said earlier in an interview with TASS that New Delhi expected Patrushev to participate in the November 10 consultations on Afghanistan that would also involve high-level security officials from Pakistan, China, Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.