US files 11 cybercrime charges against Ukrainian national Vasinskiy

NEW YORK, November 8. /TASS/. The US Department of Justice has filed 11 charges against Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskiy in the case of deploying Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware with an aim of cyber extortion aimed at US companies, says the conclusion to indict that TASS received on Monday.

"It was the purpose of the conspiracy for defendant Yaroslav Vasinskiy and other conspirators to unlawfully enrich himself and others by: authoring Sodinokibi ransomware that would, when executed, encrypt data on victims' computers; (b) conducting reconnaissance and research in order to target potential victims; (c) accessing victims computers without authorization through phishing, remote desktop exploitation, and security vulnerabilities," the document said.

Overall, ten companies fell a victim to the hackers, the charging document said without giving their names.

Vasinskiy was arrested in Poland in October. The US considers him involved in the introduction of malware. In particular, this refers to a hacking attack on the Kaseya software company early in July, that infected computers of over 1,500 businesses around the world.