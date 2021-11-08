UN condemns use of humans as ‘political pawns’ on Polish-Belarus border

UNITED NATIONS, November 8./TASS/. The United Nations is against the use of refugees for political ends, United Nations Secretary General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a briefing in comments on the situation with migrants amassing on the Polish-Belarusian border.

"We've been seeing reports about what's going on on the Polish - Belarus border for some time. There are number of critical principles and UNHCR has also spoken of them," the spokesperson said.

"Human beings should never be used as political pawns especially if you are talking about people who are vulnerable, people who are just seeking safety whether it's asylum, whether they are migrants in any way. There are basic principles notably enshrined it the 1951 Refugee convention to be respected by all," he stressed.

Early on Monday, Polish media outlets and social networking sites reported that a group of several thousand migrants was heading in Belarus towards Poland. The Polish authorities informed that security measures had been stepped up along the border, where military and police were deployed in addition to the border guards.

In the afternoon, the Polish Border Guard uploaded to its page on Twitter video footage showing a large group of migrants trying to destroy a barbed wire fence with the use of long logs and cutters. Police, border guards and military countered their attempts on the Polish side of the border. It could be seen that gas was used on the Polish side of the border. For now, all attempts to cross into Poland have been thwarted.

In the evening, reports came about sounds of gunfire. Minsk says it came from the Polish side, while Warsaw said that it could have been ‘blind fire’ from the side of Belarus.