Moscow Fashion Week canceled due to pandemic

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The Moscow Fashion Week scheduled to be held in the Gostiny Dvor exhibition center in the downtown of the Russian capital was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, press service of organizers told TASS on Monday.

"[Canceled] due to the coronavirus. This is because restrictions [are effective]," the press service said.

New dates for the event are not yet known.

The Fashion Week was planned to include shows and a presentation of collections by sustainable designers, as well as a business program.