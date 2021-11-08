Exact date of talks between Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan is not yet determined — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Preparations for negotiations via a videoconference between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have been underway, but no exact date has been set so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on Monday.

"Let me explain about the videoconference between Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan. Actually, we confirm that preparations for this meeting have been underway. However, we’d like to emphasize [that] there are no exact arrangements when this meeting can be held. The work carries on," the Kremlin Spokesman said.

Earlier, the information appeared in the media over a meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia allegedly scheduled for November 9.

Clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the full cessation of hostilities in Karabakh. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had maintained, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin Corridor. The situation stabilized after the deployment of Russian peacekeepers and tens of thousands of Karabakh residents have returned to their homes. November 9, 2021 marks one year since the cessation of hostilities in the region.