Lithuanian Interior Ministry to propose declaring state of emergency over migrant crisis

VILNIUS, November 8. /TASS/. Lithuania’s Ministry of the Interior will propose declaring a state of emergency due to the large groups of illegal migrants from Asia and Africa advancing on the Polish border from Belarus, Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite told journalists on Monday.

"Considering the aggravated situation in the border area, we will propose to the government to discuss the introduction of a state of emergency in the border regions," she said.

Currently, due to a migrant crisis, a milder regime of an emergency situation is in effect in Lithuania. "The state of emergency will not involve the entire country but only the border autonomies," the official specified.

According to Reuters, at a press conference the interior minister also said that Lithuania was moving its troops to the border with Belarus. She did not specify their number.

On Monday, spokesman for the minister who coordinates Poland's intelligence agencies Stanislaw Zaryn said that Polish authorities had uncovered plans by illegal migrants for a massive assault on the Polish-Belarusian border. "We are monitoring what is happening on the Polish border. It is possible that Lithuania will also encounter the attempts of similar attacks, so a redeployment of forces protecting the border is underway," the Lithuanian interior minister noted.

Commander of the State Border Guard Service Rustamas Liubajevas reported the redeployment of border guards and the units of Lithuania’s armed forces who had been assisting them since August. He did not mention the deployment of additional troops yet stated that all means would be used if the migrants attempt to storm the border. "If they attempt to break through and a threat to life and health of our officials emerges, special equipment and arms may be used," the general said.