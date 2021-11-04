Russia's deputy UN envoy urges US to issue visas to all participants in UN events

UNITED NATIONS, November 4. /TASS/. Moscow insists that the United States should issue visas to all delegates to the United Nations' events in New York, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Andrei Belousov said, addressing the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.

"It is with disappointment that we note a stalemate in the work of the UN Disarmament Commission in 2019 and 2020, caused by organizational problems, including the fact that the US authorities' did not issue a visa to the head of a Russian inter-agency delegation," he pointed out. "All issues hindering the meaningful work of the commission should be resolved once and for all and non-discriminatory entry to New York, the host city of the UN headquarters, should be granted to delegates from all UN member states based on the United States' obligations under the 1947 agreement regarding the headquarters of the United Nations," the Russian diplomat stressed.

According to Belousov, the UN Disarmament Commission remains "an important element of the disarmament triad," which makes it possible to thoroughly assess key disarmament and arms control issues and submit recommendations to the General Assembly.

"We highly appreciate the commission's work in 2018. We believe that one of the priorities is to continue a substantive discussion of nuclear disarmament issues and ways to enhance transparency and build confidence in space activities in order to prevent an arms race in space," Belousov said.