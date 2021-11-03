Response to some of Russia’s inquiries on cybersecurity received from US — ambassador

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The United States has responded to some of Russia’s inquiries in the information security sphere but continues to ignore others, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"The situation was highlighted perfectly well by [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, who told a news conference in Geneva that he had referred around 40 inquiries to the American side and had not received a response to any of them. I would like to say that the American colleagues asked us to repeat these inquiries and we have received a response to some of them, but not to all," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He noted that it would take time to build trust between Russia and the United States in this sphere. However, in his words, "small but visible" results have already been achieved. "I can say that the White House has officially expressed positive assessments of the contacts between Russia and the US in this sphere," Antonov stressed.

According to the Russian diplomat, a direct signal was sent to various structures in the United States after the summit meeting between the two countries’ leaders in Geneva that it was necessary to develop contacts with Moscow. "After the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, I visited the White House and the Department of State and asked directly: ‘Please tell me if you have received any direct signals that it is necessary to continue cooperation, to continue contacts between Russia’s and US’ corresponding structures?' And it was pleasing to hear that US structures had received such a signal from the administration," he added.