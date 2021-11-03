Russian diplomat concerned over Australia’s plans to provide airfields for US warplanes

VIENNA, November 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov on Wednesday expressed concern over reports that Australia is ready to provide its airdromes for US warplanes under the AUKUS pact.

"We noted public statements of Australian officials that within the framework of AUKUS their country stands ready to provide its airfields for ANY types of US combat aircraft. Worrisome. According to the START Treaty strategic bombers can’t be deployed beyond national territory," he wrote on his Twitter account.

On September 15, Australia, the UK and the US announced a new strategic security pact dubbed AUKUS. Under the agreement, Australia plans to build at least eight US-designed nuclear-powered submarines and equip its forces with American-designed cruise missiles, among other things.