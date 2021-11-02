UN Human Rights Council to hold special session on Sudan on November 5

GENEVA, November 2./TASS/. The UN Human Rights Council will address the situation in Sudan at a special session on November 5, initiated by the UK, the US, Germany and Norway, the Council said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The Human Rights Council will hold a special session to address the ‘implications of the ongoing situation in the Republic of the Sudan’," it said.

"The special session is being convened per an official request submitted jointly by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the United States of America, Norway and Germany," the press release added.

The request was supported by 17 out of 47 members of the Council. "This will be the 32nd special session of the Council and the fourth in 2021," it said.

Following weeks-long protests, the Sudanese military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok along with several other high-ranking officials and prominent politicians in the small hours of October 25. The country’s leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burkhan ousted top authorities and imposed a state of emergency. He also suspended a number of provisions of the constitutional declaration that set the framework of the interim period following the overthrow of Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled the country for 30 years, and defined relations between the military and civilian authorities.