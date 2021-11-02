Multiple blasts erupt in heart of Kabul near military hospital — TV

CAIRO, November 2. /TASS/. Two powerful explosions rocked Afghanistan’s capital city near the Daoud Khan Military Hospital, Tolo News reported Tuesday.

According to the news channel, at present shootouts have erupted between attackers and the Taliban militants (outlawed in Russia) in the Wazir Akbar Khan district where foreign diplomatic missions are situated.

As Second Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Bilal Karimi told the channel, the first explosion happened at the gate of the military hospital, the second occurred in its surroundings.

As a result of the powerful twin blasts, at least three people were injured. All victims have been hospitalized in serious condition.

The Daoud Khan Military Hospital is designed to accommodate 400 beds and belongs to the Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry.