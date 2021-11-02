Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan visits Afghanistan to talk joint economic projects

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov visited Afghanistan and discussed the prospects for joint projects with the leadership of the interim government appointed by the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), which provided security guarantees for their implementation, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan published on its website.

"From October 30 to 31, 2021, a delegation Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Chairman of the government, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov paid a working visit to Afghanistan," the statement reads. "Meredov noted that the Turkmenistan expresses its readiness for constructive dialogue and close cooperation with the new state bodies of Afghanistan, stressed that Turkmenistan, as a neighboring state, is deeply interested in the political stability and security of the country, the well-being and unity of the Afghan people, resolving existing contradictions by peaceful, political and diplomatic means," the press release said.

Representatives of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan expressed their readiness to cooperate in promoting the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power transmission line, and the railway from Turkmenistan to some provinces of Afghanistan.