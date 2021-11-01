Ambassador thanks TASS for ‘very good’ factual coverage of India-Russia relations

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma, who is wrapping up his tenure in Moscow, has thanked TASS for the support and the coverage of India-Russia relations.

"I want to thank you and TASS for all the support you have given us. You have been very positive with very good analytical, factual coverage of India-Russia relations and India’s role in Russia, and we want to thank you for that," the ambassador said in an interview with TASS.

The diplomat stressed that he would stay in touch with Russia after completing his mission.

"I will be retiring from diplomatic service. If you retire, you are free to do many things and there’s no need to hurry. But I will obviously keep an interest in Russia. I have lots of friends in Russia. I’m sure my interest in Russia which is almost forty years old now, will continue in the future as well," Bala Venkatesh Varma said.

