India expects domestically produced Sputnik Light will be exported to Russia - ambassador

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The production of Russia’s Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine is expected to soon rise to the level making it possible to export it out of India for use, including to Russia, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma said in an interview with TASS prior to wrapping up his tenure in the Russian capital.

"Yes, the companies are in touch. I think in the next couple of weeks production will rise to a sufficient level where the external demands of Sputnik will be exported out of India for use, including Russia," the diplomat said. "I don’t have specific figures at the moment," he added when asked when such supplies could start and in what amounts.

In October, the Indian government allowed the export to Russia of domestically produced Sputnik Light, a one-jab coronavirus vaccine developed in Russia. This decision is explained by the fact that it is already produced in India, but has not yet received authorization for use.

