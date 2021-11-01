India hopes to complete Sputnik Light approval process soon — ambassador

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine may soon be approved in India, and the process is currently underway, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma said in an interview with TASS.

"That is under process. I’m sure it will be done pretty soon," he said in reply to the corresponding question.

In mid-September, a committee of experts under the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) issued a permit for intermediate tests of the third (final) stage of Sputnik Light studies in India. Once approved, Sputnik Light will be the first one-dose coronavirus vaccine to be used in India.

The full text of the interview is available at: https://tass.com/defense/1356659