Russia in talks with Taliban on global humanitarian aid supplies to Afghanistan — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia assists Western countries in talks with the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) regarding humanitarian aid supplies to Afghanistan mediated by international organizations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Humanitarian aid must be delivered starting today," Lavrov said speaking in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel. "I see that western countries have already started making contributions. The question is how to distribute this aid."

"Many countries are against providing the aid directly to the government and seek to do it via international organization," the Russian foreign minister continued. "We see some sense in this and are assisting in negotiations with the current authorities in Kabul to allow international organizations, first of all humanitarian organizations, to conduct their work."

"We are supplying them with medicine and foodstuffs," Lavrov said. "This is what some Central Asian states are doing."

On October 20, the participants in the Moscow format talks on Afghanistan called for urgent humanitarian and economic assistance in restoring the country. The participating parties suggested launching a collective initiative for promptly convening a UN-sponsored major international donor conference.

Situation in Afghanistan

The Taliban launched a large-scale offensive to seize control of Afghanistan after the United States declared its intention in the spring of this year to withdraw its troops from the country.

On August 15, the Taliban swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. The Afghan forces opposing the radicals’ rise to power in the country put up resistance in Panjshir, which was led by Ahmad Massoud, son of the famed guerilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001). Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself "caretaker president," urged the country to support it.

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced on September 6 that the radical group had secured full control over the Panjshir province and the war on Afghan territory was over. The Taliban also appointed a new governor of the mutinous province.

Massoud, in turn, stated that the anti-Taliban resistance continued to fight on. Ali Maysam Nazari, the Front’s spokesman, clarified later that the resistance was switching to guerrilla warfare tactics.