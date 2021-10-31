G20 nations acknowledge necessity of reaching carbon neutrality by mid-century

ROME, October 31. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty leaders have acknowledged the need for achieving carbon neutrality by mid-century, according to the G20 declaration adopted on Sunday.

"We will accelerate our actions across mitigation, adaptation and finance, acknowledging the key relevance of achieving global net zero greenhouse gas emissions or carbon neutrality by or around mid-century and the need to strengthen global efforts required to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement," the document says. "We commit to tackle the critical and urgent threat of climate change and to work collectively to achieve a successful UNFCCC COP26 in Glasgow."

Climate change was among the major topics of the Group of Twenty two-day summit in Rome. The COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference opened in Glasgow on Sunday. It is expected to focus on countries’ commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.