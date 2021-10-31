WHO head, Lavrov agree on need to strengthen global health system

ROME, October 31. /TASS/. World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he had met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the G20 summit in Rome and agreed with him on the need to strengthen the global healthcare system and the WHO’s key role.

"Met Sergey Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, at the G20 Rome Summit and agreed we must strengthen the health architecture, including the WHO’s key role, to prevent health threats," Ghebreyesus twitted.

The WHO head said he had also discussed the upcoming World Health Assembly special session on an international pact on pandemic preparedness and response. The session is due to take place in November.