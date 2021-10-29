Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss int’l efforts toward restoring Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and visiting Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri discussed international efforts toward restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Key attention was focused on the prospects of international efforts toward restoring the sustainable implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action around the Iranian nuclear program. We are convinced that this work should be continued," the ministry said.

Apart from that, the sides discussed a wide range of issues on the international agenda and a number of aspects of bilateral relations.

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has had several offline meetings in Vienna since April to find ways to restore the nuclear deal in its original form. The sides discuss prospects for the United States’ possible return to the deal, steps needed to ensure full compliance with the deal’s terms by Iran, and issues of lifting the anti-Iranian sanctions.

The JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed between Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, and France) and Germany in 2015. Under the deal, Iran undertook to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

The future of the deal was called in question after the United States’ unilateral pullout in May 2018 and Washington’s unilateral oil export sanctions against Teheran. Iran argued that all other participants, Europeans in the first place, were ignoring some of their own obligations in the economic sphere, thus making the deal in its current shape senseless. This said, it began to gradually scale down its commitments under the deal.