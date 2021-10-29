White House delays hypersonic missile test before Russia-US summit in June, says paper

WASHINGTON, October 29. /TASS/. The White House ordered the Pentagon to delay a long-planned hypersonic missile test in less than a week to go before the Russia-US summit in Geneva in June so as not to raise tensions with Moscow, the Politico newspaper wrote with reference to sources in the US Department of Defense and Congress on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden at the time was preparing for a tough discussion with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and "officials worried that launching such a provocative weapon right before it could send the wrong signal or sabotage the meeting altogether," the paper said.

The defense official speaking on the condition of anonymity, did note that the Russians likewise "didn’t do [provocative] things in advance of that summit," the publication said.

A White House spokesperson said our account is "not accurate," Politico wrote. The Pentagon declined to comment.

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden took place on June 16 in Geneva. This was their first face-to-face meeting as heads of state and also the first Russian-US summit since 2018. In a joint statement, the leaders emphasized that the parties intended to launch an integrated bilateral strategic stability dialogue that will be substantive and robust. Additionally, Moscow and Washington intend to begin consultations touching on cybersecurity, an exchange of prisoners, and arms control.