Germany identifies hacker from REvil team allegedly connected to Russia — report

BERLIN, October 28. /TASS/. German law enforcement presumably traced a hacker from the REvil group, who carried out a major cyberattack this summer, paralyzing thousands of companies all around the world, Bayerischer Rundfunk and Zeit Online reported Thursday.

According to their reports, the suspect is one Nikolay K., a Russian citizen living in southern Russia. There has been no official confirmation to these claims.

The suspect reportedly lives in luxury, goes on vacation to Dubai and the Maldives and enjoys expensive cars. The Federal Criminal Police Office and the Baden-Wurttemberg Land Criminal Police Office have allegedly been monitoring the suspect for a long time and believe him to be one of the key figures in REvil. German law enforcement is unable to arrest him while he remains in Russia, the reports say.

Earlier, Reuters reported citing independent cybersecurity experts working with the US that REvil hackers were allegedly targeted by a cyberattack and had to shut down their work in the Internet during an international operation. US Secret Service Cyber Investigations Advisor Tom Kellermann stated that the FBI, US intelligence agencies and allied states jointly acted against a number of crime groups in cyberspace, with REvil being number one on their list.