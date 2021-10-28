Militarization of Ukraine hinders Donbass conflict settlement, says Russian envoy

VIENNA, October 28. / TASS/. The militarization of Ukraine by the external players hampers the Donbass conflict from being resolved, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday at a meeting of the organization’s Permanent Council in Vienna.

"The militarization of Ukraine and indulging the revanchist aspirations of the Kiev’s ‘war party’ impede the resolution of the Donbass conflict," the Russian envoy noted.

The diplomat emphasized that the carte blanche given to Kiev was recently used by the Ukrainian military-political leadership for offensive operations in Donbass. Meanwhile, the current state of affairs in Ukraine indicates that the country’s authorities remain under pressure, if not control, of various national radicals, according to Lukashevich.