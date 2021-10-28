Moscow records about 200,000 COVID-19 cases among children since onset of pandemic

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Moscow has registered roughly 200,000 COVID-19 cases among children since the start of the pandemic, while the daily coronavirus incidence among minors reached 1,000 cases, Deputy Moscow Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova stated on Thursday.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, as many as 200,000 children have been diagnosed with the COVID-19. Earlier, we recorded some 200 or 300 COVID-19 daily cases among minors but, currently, there are about 1,000 of them. Previously, the cases of hospitalizations were quite rare, however, nowadays, from 20 to 30 children are rushed to hospitals on a day-to-day basis. <…> Indeed, the Delta [coronavirus] variant is more challenging for children to tolerate, it is particularly the case for minors aged from 14 to 17 as well as for children who suffer from any concomitant diseases - obesity or diabetes - they have low immune function and get seriously ill," the deputy mayor told the Russia-24 TV channel.

Rakova noted that the doctors began to diagnose a multisystem inflammatory syndrome similar to Kawasaki disease in children who suffered from the COVID-19. According to the Russian capital’s deputy mayor, such consequences were observed in children whether they developed COVID-19 symptoms or not.

Earlier, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported that children were 1.5 times more likely to transmit coronavirus to their relatives living together. From June 1 to October 21, about 17% of the minors diagnosed with coronavirus subsequently infected their family members regardless of the severity of the disease.